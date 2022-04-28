Zimbabwe: Tutani Readies for Herentals U-20 Clash

SIMBA Bhora coach Arthur "Tuts" Tutani says it will not be a revenge mission when they face Herentals Under-20 football side in the Axis Solutions Super 8 Cup semi-final at Morris Depot this Saturday.

The much-travelled coach believes it will just be a normal game and will have no hard feelings towards the log leaders who defeated them 2-0 in the league at the same venue.

Simba Bhora and Herentals Under-20 are the pacesetters in the ZIFA Northern Region Division One League and will meet in the semi-final of the knock-out tournament that began during the mid-season break.

"The game will be like any other game which we will treat with caution and I hope we will have a good outing.

"The team has been working hard at training and the boys are looking forward to the game.

"We have a clean bill of health and we cannot complain much about the rains which spent the better part of the day affecting Shamva today (yesterday) as we had trained in the morning.

"We need to win the game as it will show us where we stand as a team in the championship race. Also winning a silverware in our maiden season in the Division One will bring excitement to both the technical team and the players.

"We were defeated in the first match but that is part of football and we have since rectified our mistakes as we have had several friendly matches which helped us assess our weaknesses," said Tutani.

Simba went through to the semi-finals after they got the better of Chegutu Pirates 4-0 while Herentals Under-20 dismissed Black Mambas 4-3 in penalty shoot-outs.

The games continue this weekend with Golden Eagles dating Trojan Stars before a long break as the final will be played at the end of the season.