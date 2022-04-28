Zimbabwe: First Lady Braves Chilly Weather to Lead Tree Planting in Mberengwa

CHILLY weather and a drizzle could not stop Environment and Tourism patron First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa who has from December last year led in the planting of 5,3 million trees countrywide-from spearheading the planting of indigenous fruit trees in Mberengwa to curb erosion and ensure the community benefits from their nutritional and medicinal properties.

The tree-planting initiative is part of the First Lady's all-encompassing programmes which are leaving no place and no one behind.

The programme attracted many people including 16 chiefs from Mberengwa District.

This comes at a time when most places were now bare owing to the rampant burning of forests and wanton cutting down of trees.

Trees planted yesterday included Mango, Muchecheni, Marula, Tamarinda, Mumvee, Munyii and Mukute.

Also planted were trees like Musawu, Muchechete, Mutsiga and Mushuma, among many other indigenous fruit trees.

The mother of the nation urged the country's citizenry to always mask up, wash hands and observe social distancing saying Covid-19 was still a challenge requiring people to be vaccinated and get booster shots.

She said community projects were critical in promoting unity and love.

During her interaction with communities under Chief Bvute, Amai Mnangagwa also tackled social issues like drug abuse, teen pregnancies, domestic violence and general lack of morals in communities.

"Wherever and whenever people come together like we did today when we were planting trees, this promotes unity, cooperation and forgiveness in the communities. As a mother I encourage unity and love in our homes, community and the nation at large. Respecting and listening to one another is all we want. I also urge and humbly ask Members of Parliament to go to their people and listen to their needs and concerns and take them to Parliament so that the Government can act on them," she said.

She pleaded with the local leadership to carry forward the planting of trees in their areas of jurisdiction as she also held an interactive session with members of the community to reinforce her mission to promote tree planting.

"Grandmothers, grandfathers, boys and girls, what do you know about tree-planting," she asked.

An elderly woman said trees were life and helped people breathe properly as they also helped prevent erosion.

The First Lady weighed in saying: "Because of climate change, floods are occurring everywhere and soil is washed way. It is therefore critical that we do not burn forests and cut down of trees willy-nilly. If you find people doing so, report to the police."

One of the discussants said most medicine was from trees.

"Most medicines in the hospitals are from tree roots and leaves. Trees also work as a windbreak and if there is wind, the roofs of houses will not be blown away," he said.

The First Lady spelt out the need to attach importance to trees and preserve them.

"We must value our trees. Today we have planted indigenous fruit trees. These fruits build our bodies hence their importance. We must not destroy trees for our benefit and the benefit of future generations. We must guard these trees jealously. Every homestead must have fruit trees like mangoes, oranges, lemons, guavas and many more. This also beautifies our homesteads. As patron of Environment, I am urging you to plant trees. Let us protect and preserve our environment."

She decried the surge in drug abuse among youths.

"Our children are being destroyed by drugs. We no longer have children because they have been ruined. My children, why not do things that give you life because you are our future leaders. The choice is yours because the future is very important. Your choice will help your family, your nation and help shape your future. As a mother I am pained by this. It is our burden as women because the children have been ruined right before our eyes. But who are these people selling drugs to our children? Both girls and boys are now taking drugs. Whose child indeed is doing this? Parents must have time to talk to children and I say no to drugs, please leave drugs," she said emphatically.

She spoke out against teen pregnancies and warned the young against rushing to have sexual relation.

"Girls are rushing to have sexual relations at a tender age and this brings unwanted pregnancies.

"Once a child falls pregnant, they drop out of school and ruin their future. We want learned leaders of tomorrow," she said.

The First Lady also spoke against child marriages and domestic violence.

"Domestic violence is rearing an ugly head in this country. Here in Mberengwa is it prevalent? Who is starting violence in the home?"

In response there was counter allegations with women saying men start while men accused women of causing violence in the homes.

The First Lady said it was wrong for married people to quarrel and fight in the presence of children and told the gathering about her National Gender Based Violence call center 575 toll free line.

"As parents lets watch over our families well respecting each other. Women must understand that men are heads of households while women help their husbands in raising family and this reduces domestic violence," she said.

The First Lady gave members of the community trees to plant at their homesteads so that they reap the benefits.

The Operations director for the Forestry Commission Mr Lewis Radzire thanked the First Lady for her efforts in environmental protection.

"This programme is being led by our First Lady her excellency Amai Mnangagwa who is also our patron for environment. During the month of February alone she managed to move around across the country and managed to plant about 15000 trees on particular sites. As the Forestry Commission we managed to surpass our first quarter target where our mother, the First Lady managed to lead tree planting activities where a total of 5, 3 million trees were planted and we are so much excited," he said.

Mr Radzire said the First Lady and Forestry Commission was concerned that forests were disappearing at a fast rate, hence the need to plant as many trees.

Minister of State Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Larry Mavima thanked members of the community for braving the cold weather to witness the planting of trees in their area by the First Lady.

"My people, the First Lady is a loving person who is not selective. We all know that she has a lot of things on her plate but today she came here to be with us. Even though it is cold today, she did not look back. We thank you for your mercy. What we are witnessing today helps remind us to always plant trees and not cut down trees indiscriminately."

He praised the First Lady for the splendid work she is doing in environmental conservation.

Chief Andrew Bvute was also full of praises for the First Lady.

"I thank you heartily Amai because we always see you on television going around the country doing work which is benefiting the whole nation. You do most of these things single-handedly. You teach people their culture and how to cooperate and forgive one another. People must always have love for one another, surely Amai you are a messenger from God. we shall carry forward this initiative and keep on planting trees," he said.

The villagers welcomed the tree planting programme by the First Lady in their area and promised to plant more trees.

Mr Tavedzegwa Chivembere, who is village head Man'ombe said;

"We are grateful for the programme brought by the First Lady. We have learn a lot, we have learnt that trees give us life hence we should protect and preserve our environment. Some people were now cutting down trees wantonly but Amai has educated us on the importance of afforestation. Everyone must plant trees so that we develop our community," he said.

Mrs Chona Pichawa (63) from Svenge village expressed gratitude to the First Lady for planting trees saying this would keep diseases at bay because trees had medicinal properties.

"We are in this programme of growing trees which helps prevent erosion. We also enjoy fruit trees because these fruits help build our bodies. Children of today do not enjoy our indigenous fruits we grew up eating yet they have medicinal properties. For me to grow to this age is because of these fruits. I thank Amai Mnangagwa for bringing us these fruits which we will also sell and alleviate poverty," she said.

Mr Ethell Mugaviri from Nkani village said he was happy with the tree planting initiative adding that he would also plant more fruit trees at his homestead.

"We thank the First Lady for bringing us such a programme. These trees will assist us in a big way as we sell the mango fruits. I thank the first lady heartily for this programme and we have also been very lucky in our community to be given a programme of this nature. Fruits are important as they assist the sick and increase blood. We shall be selling these fruits and realising income in our ward which we will channel towards development and this is what Amai Mnangagwa has done for us. They are not meant to benefit one person but the whole community. We will support this programme and water these trees so that they grow well. We must teach each other to preserve trees," he said.