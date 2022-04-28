Zimbabwe: Private Sector Embraces Wheat Production

PRIVATE sector participation in wheat farming has been increasing from 8 000 hectares in 2020 and doubling to 16 000ha last year, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Dr John Basera has said.

He said this yesterday during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) International Business Conference in Bulawayo.

Dr Basera said in light of the geo-political implications, it was imperative to get the participation of the private sector to transform the agricultural sector.

"The private sector is doing well in participation in primary production. This year, private players are planning to cultivate about two million hectares out of about 3,6 million, that's incredible," he said.

"The private sector appetite to invest in primary production has been growing since 2020.

"We have a policy position, which says all private players of agriculture commodities should be able to produce at least 40 percent of their requirements locally by supporting the local farmer and expanding the value chain."

Dr Basera added that in joint ventures, there were about 2 000 participants "that are willing investors and willing landholders and partners to do meaningful production".

"That framework is working and we now have about 150 000 to 200 000 hectares under joint ventures and are approved by the Ministry," he said.

As the Government moves to boost wheat output, ZESA has committed to avail 100MW of electricity towards winter wheat production to support food security and cushion the country from global shocks.

Zimbabwe needs at least 400 000 tonnes of wheat a year to meet its flour demand.

The country is targeting more than 85 000 hectares of wheat this winter from all farmers to ensure self-sufficiency.

To achieve the set targets, farmers need a constant uninterrupted power supply to pump water for irrigation.

To that end, ZETDC acting managing director, Engineer Howard Choga, told delegates during a panel discussion at the International Business Conference that a 100MW power supply had been set aside.

"At ZESA we want to confirm the effectiveness of Government programmes by way of supporting the sectors with electricity.

"For the year 2020-2021, the irrigated hectarage increased by 53 percent, which meant that we had to support that growth through power supply.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Going forward we have committed that we will avail 100 megawatts this year for winter wheat. This speaks to the way we see growth in the agriculture sector," he said.

On sourcing energy in the region, Eng Choga said as a member of the Southern African Power Pool under SADC, Zimbabwe was mopping up available power to support economic activity.

"We are in the region looking for power and we are getting priority.

"We have secured 100MW from Zambia and South Africa and 200MW from Mozambique," he said.

"We are getting the power ahead of our competitors in the region, which basically speaks to the friendliness that is there between Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries."

Agriculture contributes 15 percent to the Gross Domestic Product, but it should contribute over 20 percent by 2025 as enshrined in the National Development Strategy 1.