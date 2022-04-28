Africa: Russia-Ukraine Conflict - Time for Africa to Bolster Food Production

It is exactly two months since the Russia-Ukraine conflict started in the early hours of February 24, one of the latest conflicts to hit the world in recent times.

Outside the consequential effects that is normally associated with a conflict of this nature such as death and destruction, the Russia-Ukraine war has spawned a surge in global food prices and disruptions of supplies.

Already, reports show that global supplies of essential components for a number of goods, including platinum, aluminium, sunflower oil, and steel - components used on vehicles and semi-conductor computer chips, could be affected.

With the two countries said to account for 30 percent of traded wheat and rice, it is clear that the world could find itself battling with food shortages, a development that now requires African countries to insulate themselves and ameliorate global food shortages by implementing a workable and realistic food security work plan.

While the possibility of food shortage across the globe might sound devastating and unfortunate, the latest development presents an area of opportunity for African countries to bolster their food production capacity, increase inter-regional integration, as well as increase resilience against such external shock.

After Covid-19 resulted in the closure of borders of several countries in 2020, as nations battled to reduce further infections, cutting off all exports and trade activities.

People had to rely on local companies for the production of personal protective equipment and even to the extent of manufacturing own respirators.

Such a progressive move was well-embraced as it presented windows of opportunities to bolster local productions, while increasing the appetite for locally-produced goods.

This is the stage the world finds itself, amid revelations that the broken chain supplies and food shortages currently being experienced as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war could take longer to be restored.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has spawned a surge in global food prices and disruption of world markets and supply chains, is a wake-up call for Africa and the world at large to find ways of ensuring food security.

President Mnangagwa has already called on the country to respond appropriately to growing food as a result of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In his weekly column published in The Sunday Mail in April, President Mnangagwa said a new world order was emerging, and Zimbabwe must respond appropriately and creatively to keep abreast with fast moving global events.

"Foremost, Zimbabwe must be a food-secure nation," he said.

"This means ensuring our agriculture is modernised through mechanisation for greater efficiencies and productivity. We will not stop at anything to achieve food security for our nation.

"For that to happen, we need to secure vital inputs for our agricultural sector. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the resultant turbulence in global food prices, is a wake-up call to us all. Global supply chains both for fertilisers and grains stand imperilled by that conflict situation."

Africa finds itself in a position where it has to rise and utilise its strategic position as an emerging global economy, which boasts of a youthful demography, resources, strong leadership and hunger for development and growth.

With Africa boasting 60 percent of the world's arable land - roughly 600 million hectares - and potential investment running into billions of dollars, the ongoing global food shortages presents the continent with an opportunity to come up with a transformational approach to spark growth in the agribusiness sector.

This will include funding viable agricultural projects which focus on crops that can be exported with minimum regulations at a reasonable production cost to ensure maximum return.

Financing such projects should not only focus on commercial farmers, but should also look at small holder farmers, who continue to strongly support food security at household level and even at country level.

Already, small holder farmers are a vital cog in supporting agricultural activities in Africa, with statistics from International Fund for Agriculture Development Fund (IFAD) showing that an estimated 33 million smallholder farms contribute up to 70 percent of the food supply on the continent.

Such a powerful movement made up of committed individuals should be part of Africa's broader food strategic plan, if the continent is to contribute meaningfully towards global food security.

With limited funding and sometimes archaic agricultural equipment for use, smallholder agricultural farmers have historically sustained food production not only at household, but even at country level. Such magnanimous contribution cannot be ignored and needs to be supported at all costs.

Outside the funding scope, it is also important for the African governments to focus on significantly improving the enabling environment for local agriculture such as infrastructural development like construction of dams, roads, storage facilities and market access, well before the crop is ready.

The private sector would need to stand up and be counted by investing in agricultural activities on the understanding that Africa's potential for growth and its untapped arable land offer huge opportunities once the stage has been set.

It is worth noting that public-private partnerships can unlock value, as long as both sides share the onus of success.

The success of Africa in food security will serve both country and continents nutritional and resilience objectives, while allowing it to penetrate global markets, currently under siege because of the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict.

Coincidentally, Africa's determination to rise up and be counted is happening at a time the Africa Union declared 2022 as the Year of Nutrition, with the main objective being to strengthen resilience in food and nutrition security.

The decision to declare 2022 as the Year of Nutrition came about after a CAADP biennial review report of 2019 revealed that Africa was off course to meet its goal of ending hunger by 2025.

It noted a deterioration in food and nutrition security on the continent since the inaugural report in 2017.

The heightening global food crises offers Africa an opportunity to redeem itself, through increasing food production at country and continental level, something that the leadership has been calling for, all these years.

Africa should also take advantage of the window of opportunities being presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area to increase production and value addition as well as ensure adequate quality infrastructure and food safety standards to supply and grow local and regional agro-food markets.

However, taking such a robust decision on food security will not be a walk in the park, but would greatly require political will, passion and an unparalleled drive to push the agenda ahead.

The issue of promotion of food security in Africa is as old as humankind, but implementation continues to be hogged by many challenges, with lack of funding and lack of willpower stalling an otherwise good initiative.

Africa should focus more on action rather than general statements.

Country commitments, international cooperation from friendly nations and solidarity must prevail over selfish national interests if the continent is to play a part in global food security, while also feeding billions of its people.

