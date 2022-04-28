Zimbabwe: Where Are the Warriors Greats?

THE majority of the former Zimbabwe national football greats have been absent in the local Premiership where only a few that played at the highest level, in Europe, are sitting on the technical benches of the 18 clubs involved in the current marathon.

The names that easily come to mind are Norman Mapeza, who has turned FC Platinum into championship material, and Benjani Mwaruwari, who recently joined ambitious Ngezi Platinum Stars in their quest to transform into a powerful force.

Lloyd Chitembwe has also made his mark after winning the championship with CAPS United in 2016 while Joey Antipas, a fine defender during his day at Arcadia, has won the title two times with Motor Action in 2010 and Chicken Inn 2015.

A number of ex-football players like Luke Petros, Godfrey Tamirepi, Nesbert Saruchera, Tonderai Ndiraya, Mandla Mpofu and Tawurai Mangwiro are also in the mix. Former footballers generally are believed to provide an extra edge in terms of the technical aspect of the game. But where are some of Zimbabwe's greatest players in all this? Most of the former greats have taken up posts elsewhere, the likes of Peter Ndlovu, Bruce Grobbelaar, Kaitano Tembo, Rahman Gumbo, George Mbwando, Max Makanza while others have retired from football and began new lives in the diaspora.

Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association chairman Bhekimpilo Nyoni said not all former great players showed the same enthusiasm with local football after hanging up their boots. He said the main reason was the poor remuneration, compared to what they could get in their adopted countries.

"Former Warriors greats have always taken a hand in coaching. Some are no longer active but they played their part.

"I believe what is key is the remuneration. Some pursue better paying careers after their playing careers or they go and work outside the country. So the issue of remuneration in the local Premiership needs to be looked into seriously so that we attract more of these greats.

"With better remuneration also comes the ability to continuously upgrade oneself.

"But we should be excited to see people like Benjani Mwaruwari and Norman Mapeza, who played in some of Europe's top leagues getting involved with local football. I think it adds some value to our football," said Nyoni. "But we should also not be blinded to think that all former football greats make top coaches. Coaching is different from playing. Some of the greatest coaches in the world were not necessarily great players.

"But like I said, it always comes with an added advantage when we have former players taking up technical positions in our local football. We need their experience and influence. Personally, I believe that those who played at the highest level will always bring an extra edge.

"Like at our academy (BN Academy), we have seven former players as coaches, and some have played in the national team.

"We should also be mindful that some may not have played at the highest level but they are theoretically strong. So I am saying let's combine the theoretical and the practical, if need be, and I tell you we will come up with a good product. It's all about complementing the two aspects if one does not have both," said Nyoni.

The quality of the domestic Premiership football has of late come under intense criticism. The lack of spark has been blamed squarely on the coaches, most of whom are results-oriented and have often applied ultra-defensive techniques to safeguard their jobs. The majority do not trust exciting young talents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Local CAF instructor Cosmos Zulu said the uptake of coaching courses by former players has increased over the years.

"Most of the coaches that we have given licenses in recent courses are former footballers and because of that we have several former footballers coaching in the lower leagues.

"It's unfortunate that when the CAF courses were suspended most of these guys had not taken up the CAF A License which allows them to coach in the domestic topflight football.

"While we need former players to be taking up these technical roles, let us also remember that it doesn't have to be the former greats only.

"But what I am sure of is that former players are showing interest and we have assisted a number through the coaching courses," said Zulu.