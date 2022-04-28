Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons Show Class in Tri-Series

THE Zimbabwe senior women's cricket team recovered from a slip-up in their first match and rewrote the script their own way after winning the Capricorn Women's Tri-Nations cricket series held in Namibia in grand fashion.

The Lady Chevrons signed off with a dominant seven-wicket win over the hosts in the final played on Tuesday afternoon, with Nomvelo Sibanda outstanding with the ball after taking a five-wicket haul.

The Zimbabwean bowlers had their best outing in the final when they skittled out Namibia for a meagre 70 runs. The batter had an easy job chasing down the target, which they did successfully after reaching 76/3 with more than half their overs still in hand.

After sending Namibia in to bat, Zimbabwe got off to a sensational start as Sibanda claimed a hat-trick in the second over to leave Namibia reeling with only two runs on the board.

Eventually, Namibia crashed to 70 all out off 13,3 overs. Sibanda was the stand-out bowler, taking five wickets for 14 runs, while Precious Marange took 2/16 and Anesu Mushangwe 2/8.

In Zimbabwe"s innings, Sharne Mayers was dismissed early on for 1, caught by Victoria Hamunyela off Wilka Mwatile's bowling, while Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano was dismissed for 13.

But Kelis Ndlovu (33 off 21 balls) and captain Mary Musonda (21 not out, off 10 balls) took them to the victory target off only 9.1 overs.

The victory completed the sweet comeback story for the Lady Chevrons, who had stumbled in their opening match of the series against the same opponents, in a seven-wicket upset.

Gary Brent's side refused to be weighed down by the shock defeat, which was Namibia's frst over Zimbabwe in over eight WT20I games.

The Lady Chevrons continued on the warpath with a run of six wins in succession, beating both teams thrice apiece.

Zimbabwe got into the tournament as the highest ranked team at number 11 in the global WT20I rankings.

They were naturally the team to beat with Uganda at a distant 19th while the hosts Namibia are placed 21st in the world.

Given the series had ICC T20 International status, top competition was guaranteed as both Namibia and Uganda were highly motivated to improve their rankings.

The tournament did not have much for Zimbabwe in terms of the rankings. If anything, the series was key for Zimbabwe who were using it as part of the preparations for the 2022 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier set to take place later this year.

Before the final, Brent said it has been a decent tour and a great learning curve for him, as he was leading the side for the first time after taking over the reins from Adam Chifo as head coach.

The former Zimbabwe rotated his players in the squad of 15 to test their capabilities and will be returning home to work on the shortcomings ahead of the important events ahead.

"This was a fundamentally a development tour. So we had to see all the players and how they respond when playing under pressure and how they respond in international cricket. So we knew, coming into the tournament, that we were going to rotate and we have done that," he said. Brent said it was refreshing to see new faces stepping onto the fore and fitting in almost seamlessly. The Lady Chevrons gave debut tours to the duo of teenage players Kelis Ndhlovu and Michelle Mavunga.

The two earned their places in the squad following their outstanding performances in the domestic Women's T20 Cup where they shared all the individual awards between themselves after leading Alliance Health Eagles to their second title.

After a slow start to international cricket, Ndhlovu scored her maiden half ton during the tour while Mavunga picked a wicket in almost every game she played.

"I think they have responded exceptionally well and you know, that carefree youth, which is great. They have been a bit refreshing, that's what I think. And it just goes to show that if you do things well that's what happens.

"And I think Michelle bowled really straight and she got the rewards. Kelis came in and she adapted to the game plan, which is what we spoke about. I just hope that they grow from strength to strength," said Brent.