Namibia: Swapo Going Mad - Venaani

POPULAR Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani says Swapo is going mad after its long-serving legislator Jerry Ekandjo this week claimed the national flag belongs to the ruling party.

Venaani said this in the National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday when Swapo parliamentarian Kletus Karondo announced that president Hage Geingob has appointed Nangolo Mbumba's former senior assistant, Gerson Sindano, as a commissioner of the Electoral Commission of Namibia.

Sindano worked with Mbumba at Swapo's headquarters at Katutura in 2013.

"The ruling party is becoming mad these days. You have a constitutional writer by the name of Jerry Ekandjo telling villagers the Namibian flag is a Swapo flag.

"What a shame, what a shame," Venaani said.

He said Namibians wear the national flag as patriots.

"How can a ruling party claim the flag, national anthem, and the coat of arms are no longer part of the people, but belong to it?" he asked.