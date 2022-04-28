South Africa: ANC Tackles Integrity Crisis After Reputational Damage Caused By Step-Aside Rule, Bans Charged Members From Contesting Positions

analysis

The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) has tightened the loopholes in its rule on leaders who face criminal charges after some of those leaders abused the rule's shortcomings by being elected to positions and causing "serious reputational damage" to the party, as well as confusion.

More changes could be in the offing as the party has asked officials "to investigate and make proposals regarding any further amendments required for the effective implementation of the resolution".

One official has hinted that some of these measures might entail political education and more "reflection" on the matter by branch delegates.

After a special meeting on Sunday and Monday, the NEC agreed that "any member who had stepped aside voluntarily following an indictment to appear in a court of law on any charge" should not be allowed to run for a position on a branch, regional, provincial or national executive committee.

It also stipulated that this applied to those who had been...