Namibia: It's Going to Be War in Walvis

BOXING fans can expect war in the ring when Mateus Heita defends his WBA Pan African super bantamweight title against compatriot Jonas Matheus at the Kuisebmond Sport Stadium in Walvis Bay on the 28th of May.

At a press conference yesterday, both boxers declared that it will be war when they meet in the ring.

"On the 28th of May it will be war and you will see a new Jonas Mateus in action, so just come to see what I'm going to deliver," a determined Matheus declared, but Heita retorted:

"I'm going to show everyone that this title belongs to me and I'll still be the WBA Pan African champion. I'm a man of few words and don't have much to say, but come and support me to come and witness the war between me and Jonas Matheus," he said.

The bout should deliver a fascinating contest between two boxers with different skill sets and at different stages of their careers. To add some spice to the bout they are also from different camps, with Heita from the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Academy, while Matheus is from the MTC Salute Boxing Academy.

The champion Heita only has seven pro fights under his belt while he is still only 24 years old, but he has tremendous power and according to promoter Nestor Tobias no one wants to fight him.

"Come the 28th, Jonas Matheus will face the Beast and I hope he's ready for the Beast. No one wants to touch the Beast and that's why no one is mentioning his name, but the Beast is always ready to go," he said.

Heita only started his pro career four years ago, but won the national super bantamweight title in October last year with a sixth-round technical knockout victory over Julius Sheetheni, before claiming the WBA Pan African super bantamweight title with another sixth round TKO against Tinashe Mwadziwana of Zimbabwe two months later.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Heita dominated that fight from the start, pummelling Mwadziwana into submission, before the Zimbabwean corner threw in the towel at the start of the sixth round.

Matheus, meanwhile, is more of a boxer with quick hand speed and all round skills, while he is 11 years older than Heita, and much more experienced.

A former Namibian Olympian, having competed at the 2012 London Olympics, Matheus has a pro record of 14 wins, four defeats and one draw.

He won the Namibian super bantamweight title in 2017 when he beat the self same Julius Sheetheni on a unanimous points decision, and the following year won the vacant IBO international bantamweight title after beating Makazole Tete of South Africa on points.

He defended that title against Nasibu Ramadhani of Tanzania in 2019, but two years later suffered a third round knockout by compatriot Fillipus 'Energy' Nghitumbwa.

Since then he beat Salatiel Moses, but in his last fight five months ago he lost on a split points decision against South Africa's former IBO world super flyweight champion, Gideon Buthelezi.

Tobias said the rest of the undercard will be announced at a later date, while the entrance fee is N$200 for VIP tickets, N$50 for general tickets and N$20 for children.