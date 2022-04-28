South Africa: Eastern Cape's Komani Braces for Bleak Winter of Power Failures

analysis

The people of Komani are dreading the approaching winter, preparing for ongoing power supply problems due to illegal electricity connections and dilapidated infrastructure.

With cold days already upon them, residents of Komani in the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape are struggling with repeated electricity blackouts that last for days. Things can only get worse as the town is notorious for its extreme weather.

Dilapidated infrastructure, illegal connections and unchecked meter tampering have been blamed.

Just this month, a litany of problems have been reported.

On 1 April, parts of the town were cut off when the Ebden substation transformer tripped -- including the central business district (CBD), Top Town, Komani Park, Sandringham and Laurie Dashwood Park.

Top Town spent two weeks without electricity after a cable fault was found in Prince Alfred Street. On 7 April, Unathi Mkefa, Zone 3 and a portion of Zone 2 in Ezibeleni Township were off due to system overload.

On 9 April, power supply could not be restored in Top Town as promised after it was discovered that the cable passing through Prince Alfred Street was corroded. Work at the site was abandoned.

On 12 April, the municipality procured a 260m...