Namibia: Women's Cricket Improving Despite Final Defeat

THE Capricorn Eagles suffered a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe in the final of the Capricorn Women's Tri-Nations series on Tuesday, but despite that loss, they have shown clear signs of improvement over the recent past.

Namibia, in fact, were not even tipped to go that far as they entered the tournament as the lowest ranked nation at 21st in the world, compared to Zimbabwe's 11th and Uganda's 19th places.

Namibia however shocked Zimbabwe with a seven wicket victory in their opening match, while they beat Uganda in all three their encounters to qualify for the final.

Zimbabwe regrouped after their opening defeat, going on an unbeaten run to the final where they underlined their class with a clinical performance.

Namibia were all out for a meagre 70 runs, while Zimbabwe reached 76/3 with more than half their overs still in hand.

After sending Namibia in to bat, Zimbabwe got off to a sensational start as Nomvelo Sibanda claimed a hat-trick in the second over to leave Namibia reeling with three wickets down and only two runs on the board.

Opener Edelle van Zyl gave Namibia hope with a few boundaries, but the wickets continued to fall all around her.

Van Zyl was eventually dismissed for 24 off 20 balls (2x4, 2x6), while the only other batter to reach double figures was Kayleen Green (13), as Namibia crashed to 70 all out off 13,3 overs.

Sibanda was the stand-out bowler, taking five wickets for 14 runs, while Precious Marange took 2/16 and Anesu Mushangwe 2/8.

In Zimbabwe's innings, Sharne Mayers was dismissed early on for 1, caught by Victoria Hamunyela off Wilka Mwatile's bowling, while Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano was dismissed for 13, but Kelis Ndlovu (33 off 21 balls) and captain Mary Musonda (21 not out off 10) took them to the victory target off only 9,1 overs.

For Namibia, Sylvia Shihepo took 2/18 and Wilka Mwatile 1/18, while Sibanda won the player of the match award.

Namibia coach Francois van der Merwe said Zimbabwe had a very strong side, but that Namibia had shown clear signs of improvement.

"If you look at Zimbabwe, you can see that they are a polished side and their skill levels are pretty good. They are strong in the batting department and they don't give away a lot of runs in their bowling so they are a polished side and we know that," he said.

"But we also have a quality side, we've made a lot of strides over the past 18 months and we are moving in the right direction, so you can't always judge on what happened in the final of a tournament. If you look at Uganda, we played them three times and won all three those matches, so overall it was good. We still need to improve, there are still a lot of areas that we need to improve on, and we are willing to go back to the practise nets and work on this," he added.

Van der Merwe said their next assignment will be a tour to Europe at the end of June, when they will take on Germany and the Netherlands.

"I'm giving them time off now, they will have two weeks off to rest those bodies, and then we will start preparing for the Netherlands and Germany. I want to take a strong squad there, I think we really need to go and compete well there, so we want to get good results there," he said.

"We also have a lot of u19 players coming up, so we want to develop them - we've seen what Edelle van Zyl can do and that's exciting for the future of Namibian women's cricket," he added.