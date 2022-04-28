Malawi: Ekwendeni Hammers Want to Change Home Ground

Ekwendeni Hammers have said they are planning to change their home ground from Mzuzu Stadium to Rumphi Stadium following pathetic gate revenue after the season kicked off.

They have played four league games at Mzuzu Stadium so far against Civil United, Rumphi United, Mighty Tigers and Mafco FC.

Ekwendeni Hammers patron Gift Mkandawire said all the games they have played at Mzuzu Stadium generated poor revenue.

He cited the match Ekwendeni Hammers played against Civil Service United on Saturday which raised K273 500.

Both teams received a paltry K48 000 each yet Rumphi United and Civil Service United's match yielded a day later at Rumphi Stadium raised K1.3 million. Each team got K300 000.

"We would like to change because we don't know what is happening. Could it be because of the same things to do with gate fraud exposed at Kamuzu Stadium during the match between Mighty Wanderers and Kamuzu Barracks in which some cashiers were caught and arrested?" he said.

Mkandawire said the situation is pathetic as the club, which has no solid sponsors, relies on gate collections for its operations.

He also said that they had an agreement with Rumphi District Council when the stadium was constructed that they should use it as their home ground.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) general secretary Williams Banda said every team was given an option for two alternative home venues and Ekwendeni Hammers issue could be looked into.

"Before the kick-off of each season, we write each and club asking them to state their preferred home ground with a second choice. If they want to change they are free to do so. What I can advise them is to tell us about their intention to change the venue. It has happened before," he said.