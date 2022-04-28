Zimbabwe: Zapu Reinstates Suspended Members

THE Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) council of elders has lifted the ban on the party's senior members who were suspended last year for suing their leader, Sibangilizwe Nkomo.

The six are Matthew Sibanda, Ernest Ndlovu, Mildred Mkandla , Ackim Nkala ,Gideon Dlamini and Francis Ndlovu.

They took Nkomo to court accusing him of failing to adhere to their party's constitution. However, the six later withdrew the court application after discussing the issue with Nkomo.

A trusted source has confirmed the developments, saying the party's council of elders has exonerated the six senior officials and recommended their reinstatement.

"The council of elders has lifted the suspension of six Matebeleland South members who were suspended for challenging the nomination of Sibangilizwe in court. The suspensions have been lifted unconditionally," said a party member on condition of anonymity.

The source said the officials have retained their national executive committee positions.

"The issue is now a bit tricky because their positions have already been filled at congress, since they were NEC members for congress. It will be interesting how the party's leadership will integrate them into the new party's structures," said another party source.

The council of elders is led by Percy Bhebhe.

In October last year, the six challenged Nkomo's candidature ahead of the party's elective congress.

Efforts to get in touch with Nkomo were fruitless.