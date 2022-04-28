Zimbabwe: Zapu Reinstates Suspended Members

28 April 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) council of elders has lifted the ban on the party's senior members who were suspended last year for suing their leader, Sibangilizwe Nkomo.

The six are Matthew Sibanda, Ernest Ndlovu, Mildred Mkandla , Ackim Nkala ,Gideon Dlamini and Francis Ndlovu.

They took Nkomo to court accusing him of failing to adhere to their party's constitution. However, the six later withdrew the court application after discussing the issue with Nkomo.

A trusted source has confirmed the developments, saying the party's council of elders has exonerated the six senior officials and recommended their reinstatement.

"The council of elders has lifted the suspension of six Matebeleland South members who were suspended for challenging the nomination of Sibangilizwe in court. The suspensions have been lifted unconditionally," said a party member on condition of anonymity.

The source said the officials have retained their national executive committee positions.

"The issue is now a bit tricky because their positions have already been filled at congress, since they were NEC members for congress. It will be interesting how the party's leadership will integrate them into the new party's structures," said another party source.

The council of elders is led by Percy Bhebhe.

In October last year, the six challenged Nkomo's candidature ahead of the party's elective congress.

Efforts to get in touch with Nkomo were fruitless.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X