Malawi: Misa-Malawi, Mbs Sign Pact to Reward Journalists' Contribution to Standards and Quality

28 April 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Media Institute for Southern Africa-Malawi (MISA-Malawi) and Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) have signed a three-year agreement, which aims to reward journalism excellence in areas of standards and quality.

In the agreement, the bureau will support Misa-Malawi with K2.1millon every year.

Misa-Malawi Chairperson, Teresa Ndanga said Tuesday in Lilongwe during the signing ceremony that the agreement will help motivate journalists who have done well in the areas.

"This is the first time journalists will be rewarded in standard and quality. We are optimistic that the stories from these areas will help create awareness thereby saving lives," she said.

Ndanga assured that journalists will write professional stories as they will be able to tap into knowledge of the Bureau's experts in the field.

In his remarks MBS Acting Chief Executive Officer, Rex Moyo, said through the partnership they would like adequate dissemination of information on issues of standard and quality.

"We want this information to reach far so that every Malawians should embrace the culture of quality," he said.

Currently, Moyo said, not many Malawians know issues of quality, this is the reason the Bureau would like to empower the nation with quality and standard information.

