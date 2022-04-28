Nigeria: Border Re-Opening - Tokunbo Vehicles, Rice Importation Ban Still in Force - Customs

Few days after re-opening the remaining four land borders shut through the order of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on yesterday, said foreign used vehicles, also known as, 'Tokunbo' and foreign parboiled rice remained banned through the nation's land borders.

The federal government on Friday approved the re-opening of Idiroko, Jibiya, Kamba and Ikom borders. Also, in 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari, announced the re-opening of Seme, Illela, Maigatari and Mfun.

Nigeria is bordered to the North-West by Niger Republic, to the Nort-East by Chad and Cameroon, to the South-South. Nigeria is bordered by the Gulf of Guinea of the Atlantic Ocean, and to the West by Benin Republic.

However, in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP, the national public relations officer, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Timi Bomodi, said foreign used vehicles and parboiled rice are not allowed through the land borders.

According to him, the only legitimate border for foreign used and new vehicles to come into Nigeria is through the seaports while foreign parboiled rice are outrightly banned from coming into the country either through the nation's seaports or land borders.

"Cars can only be imported through the ports, while rice cannot come in at all," Bomodi, a deputy Comptroller of Customs said.

However, stakeholders in the maritime sector have bemoaned the shutting of the nation's land borders, saying the nation lost everything and gained nothing from the border closure.

According to the national president, National Council of Managing Director of Liscenced Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Lucky Amiwero, shutting border is a primitive way of securing the country saying a lot of businessmen lost huge amount to border closure.

Amiwero in a chat with LEADERSHIP, further stated that other African countries in West Africa will be weary of doing business with Nigeria due to antecedent in trade decisions.

He said, "we achieved nothing, our closing the border doesn't achieve anything. Before closing the border, how much was rice and now, is it cheaper? Closing the border is not best for anything because the border is not supposed to be closed for anything.

"Where in the world do you see people closing their borders? Else, there is coup or emergency and none happened to us but what we have is smuggling and what we are supposed to do to change the whole system was what we called mutual administrative assistance. This is a convention on Customs matters and that convention help to tackle border crimes. We have two of that in Customs and the third one is universal and we should have gone into mutual agreement with Chad, Niger and Benin Republic.

"The convention is what America is operating as they are not closing any border. If I may ask, Who is closing border at this time? it's a primitive way of operating as you don't need to close ur borders. We have ECOWAS treaty and there is ETLS goods, but we just closed the whole thing and it won't give us credence as a nation and the trust to deal with us. Government should tell us what they gained during border closure," he said

Also speaking, the national president, National Association of Freight Forwarders and Air Consolidators (NAFDAC), Prince Adeyinka Bakare, also disclosed that government should equipped the land borders with technology to curb smuggling.

According to him, there are lots of unapproved routes where contrabands still find their ways into the country.

He said, "we have lots of unapproved entry and exit points and what is the personnel of the security agencies? What is their capacity to police the borders and the unapproved routes that we have. I want to believe the government have a reason for closing the borders but they haven't told us what the reasons are and I think it's for them to tell us the benefit from the border closure.

"We can't complain or analyse the gains or loss when we don't have the reasons for closing the borders and I know one of the major reasons is for security reason and probably nothing serious has changed as far as the security is concern and probably they have seen that insecurity goes beyond border closure. Smuggling wil reduce only when the border stations are well equipped and we have equipment to track smuggling any anyone who is involved in smuggling will not go through the border, but unapproved routes and until that is checked smuggling will continue."

On his part, an importer, Gideon Pedro Aremu, said the border closure didn't really achieve anything for the government except the hardship, losses, and suffering it brought upon the traders and the entire border communities.

According to him, importers and exporters around the borders lost nothing but over N4.3 trillion while over 1,450 small businesses have closed shops due to the closure of the border between 2019 and 2022.

"I am an importer and I have been doing business around Nigerian borders for about four decades now. I do business around all these borders and I know how things work when it comes to transacting businesses." He continued, "Within the period the borders were shut, a lot of importers have gone bankrupt, as most of them could not pay back the loans they collected from the bank.

"When I said we lost N4.3trillion, I know what I'm saying. I'm not exaggerating at all. The N4.3 trillion was not even part of the revenue Customs Commands around these borders are losing annually. You can see the negative effects of the border closure. We advised the government on the adverse effects but they wouldn't listen. It was a wrong decision and bad one for that matter on the part of the government."

Also speaking, the Chairman of the National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Idiroko border, Elder Abel Ayokunle said, "What we went through in the last three years of the border closure was just like when you arrest a criminal and put in detention and he has nobody to cry to and nothing to be done until when God intervenes.

"It has been a bad experience for the communities and the habitants of the area. You know they live together with the French people, which means you can easily run down to the other side and buy things but this time around everywhere is totally locked down. We can't do anything. So we have been in prison for many years," he said.

According to him, it is a good thing for the government to re-open the border, saying the closure has rendered the economy and business activities useless.

"People can't even trade. Even when you go to Lagos to buy things and you are bringing it to Idiroko, you will be arrested, molested, and subjected to serious harassment on the road by the law enforcement agents from Owode to Idiroko which is around 36 kilometres and you will pay for what you bought in Nigeria and taking to Nigeria.

The area has become another republic. It was a bad experience. It is now we have gained a little freedom because these men are still on the road extorting people. The security agencies should be dismantled and the road will go back to its normal level where we have only Customs maybe in three places."

On his part, Chairman, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Idiroko border, Uche Nwabude said when the borders were shut, so many people went through lots of hardship, adding that now that the borders have been open, it would bring succor and relief to people.

He said the Idiroko was officially reopened on Monday and business activities are yet to pick up, but after the long holidays, it is expected to pick up and business activities will begin.

LEADERSHIP reports the federal government in a circular signed by deputy Comptroller General, Enforcement and Inspection, Nigeria Customs Service, DCG, E.I Edorhe, ordered the re-opening of the Idiroko, Jibiy, Kamba and Ikom borders.

The circular titled, 're-opening of four additional Nigerian border Posts', the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said all Customs formations and Joint Border Patrol Teams (JBPTs), should ensure proper manning in compliance with extant operational guidelines.

The circular reads, "Sequel to the presidential directive dated 16 December, 2020 granting approval for phased reopening of land borders namely, Mfum, Seme, Illela and Maigatari borders across the country, i am directed to inform you that four additonal borders stated below have been approved for re-opening.

"The borders are, Idiroko border post, Ogun State (South-West Zone); Jibiya border post, Katsina State (North-West Zone; Kamba border post, Kebbi State (North-West Zone) and ikom border post, Cross River State (South-South Zone).

"Consequently, all Customs formations and JBPTs are to take note and ensure that proper manning takes place in compliance with extant operational guidelines. 4. Above is forwarded for your information and compliance."