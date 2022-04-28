Nigeria: 2023 - Special Prayer Session to Hold in Mecca for Tinubu Today

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a special prayer session will be held today, Thursday April 28, 2022 in Mecca for National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his presidential ambition.

The session tagged "Special Tawaf for Asiwaju", would commence by 12 noon around Kaabah at the centre of Islam's most important mosque, the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Participants expected at the prayer are some Islamic scholars and political leaders from Nigeria, including the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

According to a statement issued by the media office of the Lagos State speaker, participants would thank Allah for the former governor of Lagos ahead of the presidential election.

Obasa explained that all those expected to partake in the Tawaf have the faith that Allah would ensure a peaceful electioneering and victory for Tinubu.

"We have come to seek the favour of Allah and His blessings for Asiwaju in the coming election. We are not testing Allah's will and power but soliciting for His blessings, support and anointing because Allah is sufficient for us.

"We are doing this in support of Asiwaju's presidential ambition.

"Having consulted widely and across the country, we strongly believe that every other thing required for the success of the election and victory for Asiwaju are in the hand of Almighty Allah," the Speaker said.