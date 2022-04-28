Nigeria: 2023 - Jonathan's Emergence 'Ll Be Sabotage to South, Betrayal to South-East Zone, Says Monarch

A Monarch, Thursday, explained that, if the alleged plot by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in order to contest the 2023 presidential election was true, his emergence would be termed as an act of sabotage to the South and betrayal to the South-East geopolitical zone, whose turn it is, to produce the next President of the country.

The Monarch who extolled former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as the father of democracy in Africa called on him "to watch his steps, not to allow his hard-earned reputation to be stained and slain by greedy politicians."

The Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mekong River Asia (6 Nation in South East Asia), advised the former President to support the Presidential ambition of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, rather than, embark on any misguided political arrangement, that would put a dent on his hard-earned personality.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Igbo Monarch added that "the return of Dr Ebele Jonathan will bring dissatisfaction and chaos in the power rotation agreement between the North and South." as the former President "can only be allowed for one tenure and power will return again to the North."

The statement read in part: "This will be a sabotage of the South and betrayal to Southeast in particular, whose turn it is to produce the next President of the country.

"Goodluck Jonathan brought champion of African democratic victory to Nigeria because of his humility, selflessness, human and godly concerns.

"He waged the storm that would have rocked the boat of Nigeria by not allowing himself to be intoxicated by the power which would have led to a bloodbath in Nigeria if he had failed to relinquish power in 2015.

" In Africa, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is seen as a father of democracy. The news about him trying to join the 2023 presidential race, if true will not do him any good, rather it will shatter his political career.

"As a crusader of democracy, equity and fairness, I would rather suggest that Goodluck Jonathan should throw his weight on his friend and political ally who happened to be his Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and former Senate President, ANYIM PIUS ANYIM (GCON), in support of his ambition of taking over from where him (President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan) stopped.

"Anyim Pius Anyim, the PDP PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT for the 2023 general election has all it takes to lead/lift Nigeria to greater glory. Anyim who promised PDP NWC that within one year of his tenure as a Nigerian President, he will deliver Nigeria from darkness to light, should be considered.

"I am also advising all PDP DELEGATES to look beyond handouts which will be given to them on and or before the day of primary and save our dear country Nigeria.

"In the same vein, I'm pleading with other PDP aspirants from other geopolitical zones, especially from the Northern part of Nigeria to look inward and step aside for Sen. Pius Anyim who has paid his dues in building our dear Nation Nigeria, to come forward and deliver the country from possible collapse.

"By the gentleman agreement called "Power rotation", power will go to South and when such happens, Southeast as the most marginalized zone must be considered. Sen. Anyim Pius is one of the most polished, qualified, competent, dedicated and God-fearing candidates for the job. God bless Nigeria!"

