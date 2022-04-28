Sudan: Sovereignty Council Expresses Its Regret Over Events in West Darfur

Khartoum — The Transitional Sovereignty Council Monday held a regular meeting, chaired by the President of the council, Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, and discussed the sorrowful events in West Darfur State and the efforts to contain them.

The member and spokesperson of the Sovereignty Council, Dr. Salma Abdul-Jabar, said that the Sovereign Council has expressed its deep regret over the security deterioration in West Darfur State and the events that led to the loss of many precious lives.

She stated that The Council affirmed its continuous efforts with the aim to impose the prestige of the state and the rule of law to stop the bloodshed, spread peace and establish security and tranquility in the area.

She said that the Sovereignty Council deliberated about creating the general atmosphere for progress in the efforts of dialogue in order to achieve national consensus and the steps to speed up those endeavors that were proposed and presented by the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in his speeches and meetings that took place during the past days.

Dr. Salma pointed out that the council also heard a briefing from the acting Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Engineer Ahmed Osman Hamza, on the overall situation in the state, especially with regard to the service facilities, electricity, water, health, education, means of transportation, and the security aspects.