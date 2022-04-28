Sudan: Sovereignty Council Expresses Its Regret Over Events in West Darfur

25 April 2022
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Sovereignty Council Monday held a regular meeting, chaired by the President of the council, Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, and discussed the sorrowful events in West Darfur State and the efforts to contain them.

The member and spokesperson of the Sovereignty Council, Dr. Salma Abdul-Jabar, said that the Sovereign Council has expressed its deep regret over the security deterioration in West Darfur State and the events that led to the loss of many precious lives.

She stated that The Council affirmed its continuous efforts with the aim to impose the prestige of the state and the rule of law to stop the bloodshed, spread peace and establish security and tranquility in the area.

She said that the Sovereignty Council deliberated about creating the general atmosphere for progress in the efforts of dialogue in order to achieve national consensus and the steps to speed up those endeavors that were proposed and presented by the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in his speeches and meetings that took place during the past days.

Dr. Salma pointed out that the council also heard a briefing from the acting Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Engineer Ahmed Osman Hamza, on the overall situation in the state, especially with regard to the service facilities, electricity, water, health, education, means of transportation, and the security aspects.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X