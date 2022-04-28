Namibia: Nored Employee Falls to His Death

A 34-year-old employee of the Northern Regional Electricity Distributor fell to his death while working on an electric cable yesterday morning at Okahao in the Omusati region.

The police in the region confirmed the incident, saying the victim, identified as Tomas Shikomba, was removing electric cable wires when the pole he was climbing on suddenly broke, causing him to fall to the ground.

"As a result, he sustained serious head injuries and died at the scene. He was unfortunately not wearing any protective gear, so his head was exposed," said regional police chief Titus Shikongo.

The tragic incident happened at Build Together houses in Okahao.

Shikomba, who is originally from the Ombwana village in Omusati, was also a well-known businessman.

His business partner and one of his closest friends, Abel Shankala, described him as a "people's person", who was vibrant.

"We have not only lost a young and ambitious business partner, we have lost a friend, and someone who brought people together. He was full of life, and someone I have enjoyed working with over the years," he added.

Shankala reminisced about the last time he saw him, saying they crossed paths on the road while he (Shikomba) was driving towards the place where he died. "I hooted at him without knowing that he is heading to his last destination, and that it would be my last goodbye to him," he said.

When approached for comment, Nored spokesperson Simon Lukas said he was in no position to comment at the moment.

"Our team went to the scene to investigate the matter, and more information will only be shared at a later stage," he noted.