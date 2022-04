The Somali National Army (SNA) has in the past few hours carried out planned operations in parts of the Hiran region in central Somalia.

The troops of the 3rd Gorgor Commandos of the 17th Battalion of the Somali National Army in collaboration with the Galmudug Darawish forces conducted the operation in villages under Mataban district in the Hiran region:

The commander of the third Gorgor Command, Jamal Elmi Aden, said the aim of the operation was to remove Al Shabaab from the area.