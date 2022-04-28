Somalia: Three People Killed in Mogadishu Explosion

An explosion occurred in Mogadishu, particularly in Hodan district, near Benadir junction on Monday, police said.

A landmine blast reportedly targeted a military official, General Mohamed Hashi Guled, as he was leaving the Villa Baidoa army base early in the morning.

The targeted officer was reportedly injured in the blast and was rushed to a medical facility in Mogadishu for medical attention.

The local officials said that three people were killed in the attack, including one of the officer's bodyguards, his driver, and another civilian on the spot.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.