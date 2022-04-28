Namibia: Ondonga Chief Pays Visit to Geingob

28 April 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Chief of the Ondonga Traditional Authority Omukwaniilwa Fillemon Shuumbwa this week paid a courtesy visit to the President, Dr Hage Geingob at State House, where he pledged support in furthering unity and the developmental objectives of the government.

Commending the Ondonga Traditional Authority for the cohesion they display in the management of their affairs, the President used the occasion to remind traditional authorities that the government would not interfere in the succession disputes the authorities.

Geingob further implored the authorities to solve succession and leadership disputes in line with customary law and traditional customs. He stressed that culture was important for the vitality of a nation, stating that "a nation without a culture is not a nation".

Geingob added that no traditional authority enjoyed precedence over others and all are welcome to the Presidency.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X