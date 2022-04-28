Namibia: Nkurenkuru De-Bushes Crime Hotspots

Nkurenkuru Town Council, the Namibian police and various stakeholders on Tuesday launched a de-bushing campaign aimed at clearing various bushy areas that were identified as crime hotspots.

Kavango West police chief Josephat Abel indicated during the launch that criminal activities are on the rise at the town, hence the need to get rid of bushy areas here. "We are disturbed with robberies, housebreakings and theft of cellphones and laptops," he stated.

Furthermore, criminal activities scare away investors and rob people of their peace. Therefore, more manpower is needed during the campaign as they aim to put an end to such activities at the town and create a peaceful environment.

"We are going to de-bush this town with all the strategic partners, and we also call upon community members to come with your pangas. Let's go in full force to make sure we create a conducive environment," he noted.

"A peaceful environment is very much important. You can be rich [... ] but without peace, you cannot enjoy your wealth," he reiterated. Due to the escalating number of varsity students at the town, Abel indicated that they and construction workers are the most targeted victims.

The regional commander said criminals at the town have graduated to the level of robbing people at any time, and even stealing at dwellings while the owners are around. He thus sent a stern warning to those indulging in criminal activities that they should desist from it. "The message should go to them that enough is enough... we don't want crime in this town; that should be clear," he emphasised.

Although the de-bushing exercise is expected to run until tomorrow, the police feel that it should be done continuously in order to keep residents and visitors at the town safe and free from criminal activities.