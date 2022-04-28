South Africa: Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial - Mystery of the DNA in the Hat

analysis

A state witness in the trial of five men charged with the murder of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was stunned by a defence lawyer's claim that key DNA evidence was from a woman, not a man.

Sergeant Johannes Thabo Mosia, called as the state's first witness in the sensational Senzo Meyiwa murder case, said he was not aware that the DNA found on a hat collected as evidence was that of a woman, not a man.

"And I now say for your information that the DNA belongs to a female person," claimed Advocate Malesela Teffo, who represents four of the accused. "Is that news to you?" Teffo asked Mosia during cross-examination on Tuesday.

"It is a new thing to me, my Lord," replied Mosia.

It is the state's belief that accused Number 3, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, left the hat behind at the scene of the crime.

Teffo told the court his client, Mncube, was a man and said: "Can I ask my Lord that my client, accused Number 3, stand up to confirm his gender?"

"How will standing up confirm his gender?" Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela asked Teffo.

