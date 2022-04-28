South Africa: Sundowns Clinch Historical 12th League Title

Mamelodi Sundowns are the South African champions. Masandawana lifted the championship title for the fifth time in a row and a historical 12 times since the inception of the PSL. The 2016 CAF Champions League winners have now won more titles than Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates combined, who have won four each in the PSL era which began in 1996.

Uganda's Denis Onyango also made history by being the first player in the league to win nine league titles. He won three with SuperSport United between 2008 and 2011 and the other six with Sundowns.

Sundowns successfully defended their title with four DSTV Premiership matches to go and they are on the course of winning a local treble this season having won the MTN8 cup early in the season and they face Royal Am in the semi final of the Nedbank Cup on Sunday. The team went into the match against Cape Town City needing only a draw to reach an unassailable 58 point lead at the top of the log standings after 26 matches, the matches ended in a goalless draw.

"Well, there's four games to play and four games to win. Since we have been here, there has been no dead rubbers, we were in the champions league last season and we qualified with two games to go, we played the best team. No dead rubber, we play to win. The players understand that it is a culture and culture is very important to drive even in moments of comfort," says coach Rulani Mokwena.

In their four remaining league matches Sundowns will face Sekhukhune United, Chiefs, Stellenbosch FC and Royal.

The victory also takes the Brazilians back into the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League following their elimination in the quarter final round by Angola's Petro de Luanda.