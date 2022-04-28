Liberia: NPA Signs MOU Wth U.S. Port

It was all smiling at the National Port Authority When a delegation from Houston -Atlanta Trade Mission penned a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at improving trade relations between the two ports.

The delegation comprising of over ten persons was headed by madam Cynthia Bradford, Counsel General for Liberia in the state of Georgia, United States of America.

Madam Bradford said Tuesday's Signing was the third between the sister state of Georgia and Liberia. "The aim is to strengthen trade between Georgia and Liberia."

She added; "Many of our containers are coming back from Liberia empty. We want to strengthen the ties. We want to work with smaller businesses and Liberia Business Association, the Chambers of Commerce, and other partners to make sure to increase trade."

She further said: that the port of Georgia was excited to pen down the agreement. According to her, the signing ceremony will lead to both ports benefiting in the short term and long term. She also disclosed that various individuals on the delegations and in Georgia had provided several scholarships for Liberians to go and study in the USA.

She said the scholarships are for Liberians from the underprivileged areas in Liberia.

They are to study in areas in port management, technology, and other related fields which will benefit Liberia.

For hisThe NPA boss expressed his happiness about the signing but said, ' the MOU Was not binding. That he was not obligating the Liberian government to any form of legal documents, rather, a means to enhance better trade between the two sisterly city ports.

He described it as historic. "We believe by signing this agreement nvestors will come to take over our ports of Harper, take over the port of Greenville, take over the port of Buchanan. According to him, such an investment which will take place, will help Liberia benefit

He added that the signing is also aimed at improving packaging, information sharing, and infrastructure improvement among others.

"We are excited to sign this MOU and will look up to grow like Georgia. Even if we can achieve 50 or 40 percent of what you have achieved; We will be very grateful. We will be happy. Our ports can be used as a hub for West Africa only if investors can come and make the necessary investment and improvement."