Tanzania: Grief As Mpango Eulogizes Fallen MP

SOMBRE mood gripped parliament grounds on Wednesday ras Vice President, Dr Philip Mpango, led top leaders, family members and lawmakers to bid farewell to the departed Special Seats legislator, Irene Ndyamkama,who died on April 24 at TumbiHospital in KibahaDistrict, Coast Region.

The MP died after she faced health challenges as she was headed to Dar es Salaam for official duties.

People who showed up at parliament grounds were in grief as they paid last respects to the departed MP just a few minutes after a requiem mass was conducted outside the august House.

Speaker after speaker eulogized MsMwakalinga as one of caring, loving, charming and patriotic legislator who worked hard and friendly with every person.

At the event, the Vice President eulogized the departed lawmaker as a hardworking young MP, asking others to emulate her dedicated and patriotic job to the nation.

He conveyed condolence messages from both the union president, SamiaSuluhu Hassan and the Zanzibar president, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, insisting that they were joining the family of MsNdyamkama during this difficult moment.

"We pray to God that he receives her dedicated work and rest her soul in eternal peace and I ask all youth and young women to emulate the good job by MsNdyamukama prior to her death," he said adding: "Even us leaders who have many years should equally borrow a leaf from our departed colleague, who passed on while still so young in comparison to others."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MsNdyamkama who was born in 1987 died at the age of 35 years.

Speaking at the event, Prime MinisterKassimMajaliwa also eulogized MsNdyamkama as a young woman who offered her service to the august house by working on the challenges facing young men and women in Rukwa region.

"We worked with her very closely and all times she was at the forefront in working on challenges facing her people in Rukwaregion," he insisted.

According to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson, MsNdyamkama will be laid to rest on Friday at her Mpanda home.

She said that some members of parliament will travel today while others will leave on Friday morning for Mpanda for her funeral and burrial.

In Dodoma, according to DrAckson, other mourners are convening at her mother's house in Medeli in the outskirts of the city. Her mother, Anna Lupembe is also a member of parliament.

The family spokesperson MsLinaNchimbi thanked all persons who joined the family in mourning during this difficult period.