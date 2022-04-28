Tanzania: Govt to Construct Market At Sirari Border Post

The government is mobilizing funds for construction of Remagwe market at the Sirari border post in Mara Region, the Deputy Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade Exaud Kigahe said

The border that links Tanzania and Kenya is among the strategic areas whose infrastructures are meant to fuel economic growth in the entries of the two countries.

Mr Kigahe informed Parliament while responding to a question by the Special Seats MP, Ester Matiko who sought to know government's plan to resume constructing the market after stopping in the past ten years.

Initially, the project was being executed by the District Agricultural Sector Investment Project (DASIP) under the African Development Bank (AfDB).

"This is among the strategic markets that the government is working on for the interest of boosting economies of the areas," said the deputy minister.

He said, upon completion, the market would help in boosting trade and export of Tanzanians crop and goods to Kenya and other countries.

"This will also stimulate the economies of residents of Mara Region, Tarime District in particular and the country at large," he said.

Moreover, to ensure effective implementation of the projects, the ministry has instructed the local government authorities to start allocating the budget for implementation of the project in their respective areas.

On her question, Ms Matiko expressed a concern over delay in execution of strategic projects that are meant to fuel economic growth.

She then suggested an enhanced effort to quicken implementation of the projects for the greater interest of the country.