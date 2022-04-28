Tanzania: Mtwara-Songea Road Construction On Course

PLANS are on cards for construction of the 358 kilometers of road at tarmac level from Mtwara-Newala-Masasi to Songea in Ruvuma region, government has said.

However, currently, the government through Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) is working on opening up the road while still at gravel level.

The Deputy Minister for Works and Transport Godfrey Kasekenya said in Parliament that upon completion of the opening up of the road, the government would mobilize funds to develop the project.

"Tanroads continues working on the road by constructing bridges and culverts. So far a total of 208 kilometers have been opened up," said the deputy minister.

He added that on 11 April this year, the government signed a contract for construction of a 120 meter Mbangala bridge crossing the road in question.

The deputy minister was responding to a question by the Nanyamba Member of Parliament, Abdallah Chikota (CCM) who sought to know about government's plans to construct the road at tarmac level.

The legislature said he was of the view that the road is crucial for the economy as well as ensuring security for people of the southern region.

In another development, the deputy minister for Agriculture Anthony Mavunde said the government is considering tabling miscellaneous Amendments for Food Security Act number 10 of the year 1991 to enable the Cereal and Other Produce Regulatory Authority (COPRA) supervise development of the horticulture subsector.

The Food Security Act number 10 of the year 1991, among other things, established the Cereal and Other Produce Regulatory Authority (COPRA).

The deputy Minister was responding to a question by Njombe Urban MP, Deodatus Mwanyika who sought to know government plans to upgrade the horticulture sector in the country.

Mr Mavunde said the government was aware of the importance of the horticulture sector for economic growth of individuals and national level.