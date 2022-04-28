Tanzania: Magufuli Bus Terminal Project Set for Completion in June

THE Magufuli Bus terminal construction project in Dar es Salaam is set to be completed by June this year, the parliament was told on Wednesday.

The Deputy Minister of State, President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG) Dr Festo Dungange said by March this year 58.09bn/- equivalent to 94.73 per cent of the total project cost were issued by the government for the project work.

He made the statement while responding to a question by Member of Parliament for Ubungo constituency on CCM ticket, Mr Issa Mtemvu, who said he was concerned over the delay of completion of the project.

The deputy minister said construction of the bus terminal kicked off in January 2019 under a contract of 18 months that was expected to end in July 2020.

"However the contract was extended due to delays in issuance of tax exemptions," said the deputy minister.

He said the government has already issued tax exemptions for the imported equipment to ensure the project is complete by June this year as planned.

"The exemption was issued on 14th March this year, therefore the remaining part will be completed," added Dr Dugange.

The multibillion project was however launched for public use despite being incomplete by 100 per cent.

The terminal has the capacity of accommodating 3,456 upcountry buses, 200 parking lots for private vehicles and shopping stores.

Apart from construction of the Magufuli Bus terminal, the government had also allocated 360bn/- for the construction of 18 bus stands in various regions in the country.

This was part of the grand efforts to create a conducive environment for up country passenger bus transporters, passengers and increase revenues for local government councils in the respective areas.

The deputy minister said the government would continue improving infrastructures to ease movement of goods, products and services in an effort to up the economies of individuals and the country at large.

According to him, this will be done for all roads that are being maintained by the Tanzania Rural Roads Agency (Tarura) for the infrastructure to be passable throughout a year.