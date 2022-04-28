Tanzania: PM Insists On Strict Projects Monitoring

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has emphasized onthe necessity of strict monitoring and evaluation of public projects so that intended results are realized.

In line with this, the government will in the next fiscal year put into effect the Monitoring and Evaluation System Framework to ensure investment done in development projects bear fruits and measure standards to the value of money injected.

He said the government will make strict monitoring and evaluation by improving coordination and strengthening monitoring and evaluation systems and infrastructures in all ministries and public institutions undertaking development projects.

The Premier issued the statement in Dodoma yesterday, when opening the first Tanzania Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning week and directed the ministries and public institutions to prepare a one-year implementation strategy on monitoring and evaluation of the development programmes.

He also underscored the need for capacity building and empowering the public servants and departments for monitoring and evaluation, so that they undertake their duties professionally and smoothly to increase efficiency and coordination of the government funds for development projects.

MrMajaliwa admitted that there were still some gaps, especially on skills in the industry, thus called for the need to strengthen the departments.

"Monitoring is a continuous process which involves collecting data on specific indicators. Analysis of this data informs policy makers, legislators, citizens and development partners on how the allocation of resources and priorities are related towards achievement of policy and programme objectives," he said

Adding: "we need systematic evaluation and objective assessment of the design, implementation and results of ongoing or completed projects, programmes or policies, for government to make informed decisions."

The Premier said it is now high time to build a culture of making thorough analysis and follow up on the projects.

He said the government has decided to give a special attention the issue of monitoring and evaluation, noting that the implementation of the framework system next year will engage all concerned parties in the development projects.

"We want to get rid of preaching words and make it practical as the government needs to harmonize the issues of planning, monitoring and evaluation as well as writing reports in all government institutions".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Elaborating, he called upon participants at the conference, which wasorganised by the Tanzania Evaluation Association (TanEA), to offer the best experiences to the government and to make monitoring and evaluation of the development projects a success.

For his part, TanEA Board Chairman, Prof Deus Ngaruko, said lack of monitoring and evaluation policy was a setback which needed to be addressed to foster the development.

He urged the government to have in place a scheme of service for such, since the field is yet to be given recognition it deserves, despite its importance in check and balance of the public resources and value for money.

Prof Ngaruko also insisted on the need for close working relations between the public and private sector so that the monitoring and evaluation improve efficiency in the implementation of the projects and assure the value for money.