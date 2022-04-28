East Africa: EAC Roots for Harmonization of Quality Standards, Testing

This was a rallying call from Chief Executives regional bureau of standards in facilitating trade in within the East African Community (EAC).

The top executives who began their 24th three-day EAC committee meeting on Tuesday, rooted for the harmonization of standards and elimination of barriers to allow goods and services to freely move within the region.

"Each country might be having its own interests as far as their economy and welfare of its people is concerned, but at one point you need to swallow your pride and think about the region as a whole," observed Dr Athuman Ngenya, who is also the Director General of the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS). He underscored the importance of having harmonized standards in fostering trade across the region.

"The EAC population is fast growing if the latest entrance of the DRC is anything to go by, hence the need of convening such meetings with a view of harmonizing our standards," noted the TBS boss.

Dr Ngenya further assured that Tanzania was committed to make sure that all trade barriers related to Standardization, Quality Assurance, Metrology and Testing Act (SQMT), saying they were instrumental in trade facilitation in the region.

His Ugandan counterpart David Livingstone Ebiru insisted that it was important to harmonize the standards to enable the EAC to have a big market which is guided by trade and safe products.

On her part, EAC Principal Standards Officer, Stella Apolot disclosed that both, the SQMT Act of 2006 and the Meteorology Act were in the offing to enhance trade and promotion of production of quality products in the region.

"For instance, the Meteorology Act is coming to guide the integration process as far as areas of health and communication are concerned," she explained.

The EAC Principal Standards Officer however decried the minimal participation of some partner states in the East African Standards Committee (EASC), urging the bureau executives to address the situation.

The players from the bureau of standards in the six partner states are meeting to harmonize standards and push for mutual recognition of quality marks in products across the region.

During the three-day meeting, the quality and standard experts are expected to consider the progress reports from the EAC established technical sub-committees.