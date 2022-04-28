Tanzania: Turkish Envoy Adds Weight On Branding Tz

TURKEY'S Ambassador to Tanzania Dr Mehmet Gulluoglu has advised Tanzania to establish a branding and marketing department to promote the country's potential economic prospects around the world.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan's branding initiatives, such as the 'Royal Tour,' were applauded by Dr Gulluoglu, who said that such activities should be continued to various sectors and in other ways.

Dr Gulluoglu told 'Daily News' in an interview recently that apart from splendid tourism attractions, Tanzania has various resources that require a separate department to spearhead branding initiatives to encourage investment.

"As we prepare for the launch of the Royal Tour in Arusha, it's unfortunate to say that most Turks are unaware of Tanzania's vast resources, therefore, I have been speaking with numerous leaders about the necessity of branding Tanzania," he said.

He added, "I don't look at Tanzania as only a tourist destination, but also good in other sectors such as mining, agriculture, food processing. There is also a big market in East Africa Cooperation (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC)." He stated that they work hard to promote Tanzania in Turkey to attract more investment.

According to him, the commercial relationship between the two countries reached new heights last year, with trade volume export and import surpassing 300 million US dollars equivalent to 697bn/-, up from 250 million US dollars equivalent to 581bn/- the year before.

"As a diplomatic mission, we are observing and trying to increase our relations in different fields in political, cultural, economic and various fields," said Dr Gulluoglu.

The envoy further said that the number of Tanzanians who visited Turkey last year was another record, with over 6,000 people visiting for a variety of reasons, including business.

He stated that when it comes to business, Turkey has become a very important destination and partner for Tanzania because people continue to visit Turkey notwithstanding Covid-19.

On increasing economic ties, he stated that now and then they do a Business to Business (B2B) event, such as one-two month ago where 20 Turkish electric and electronic firms and 100 Tanzanian companies met to discuss what they need and what they can supply.

"We organize the kind of assistance we can provide to Turkish investors via Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC); the Ministry of Investment and Trade is also supportive in ensuring that they connect us with different fields open for investment in Tanzania and Zanzibar," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the joint economic commission, he said they were in talks with Tanzanian officials about holding the next meeting in Dar es Salaam or Dodoma.

Dr Gulluoglu stated that Turkey, like Tanzania, is an agricultural country, and this is one of the areas in which they can cooperate, as well as in industries in the area of increasing technology use, as Turkey has thousands of industries that have been operating for several years, and Tanzania can learn from them.

"Agro-products in Tanzania require several things," he stated, "including expanding production through modern technology, adding value in packaging, and cleaning products."

He went on to say that Tanzania needs branding and marketing departments in agriculture because it produces raw cashew, which some countries buy, process and then rebrand as their own, even though they have no such farms, and making Tanzania not to be recognized as one of the top cashew producers.