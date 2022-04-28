Tanzania: Samia - Us Investors to Help Tanzania Fight Malaria

US-based investors have expressed commitment to set up fully-fledged medical facilities in five regions that will support Tanzania's effort to fight against Malaria, President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced on Thursday.

President Samia is in Arusha for the country's maiden launch and screening of the strategic feature film--the Royal Tour that she launched in the US recently.

According to the Head of State the investors were also determined to team up with a number of institutions in Tanzania, such as the Ifakara Health Institute(IHI) and the National Institute for Medical Research(NIMR) targeting to help end Malaria by 2030.

"This entails at providing the institutions with medicines and other equipment necessary in the fight against the killer disease," said the President.

Last year, Ms Samia appealed to the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) to facilitate the biolarvicides which are produced in Tanzania, to get international recognition.

She asked the alliance to help the country acquire modern technology for improving locally produced treated mosquito nets.

Efforts to control and eliminate malaria in Tanzania are mainly financed by the Global Fund, the U.S. President's Malaria Initiative, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Tanzanian government.

The U.S. President's Malaria Initiative has partnered with Tanzania to fight malaria since 2006, contributing 176 million US dollars in the last four years.

Such a funding has delivered insecticide treated bednets, life-saving medicines, high quality diagnostic testing and trained over 4,700 health workers to date.

Through close collaboration with the people, institutions and government of Tanzania, the U.S. government also strengthens health systems to reinforce and amplify Tanzania's efforts to end the deadly, yet entirely preventable disease.