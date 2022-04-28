Namibia: Osona Homeowners Boycott Increased Rates

The Osona Village homeowners' association has rejected what they refer to as an abrupt decision by the Okahandja municipality to increase, by more than 100%, the monthly levies charged on individual accounts under the sectional title scheme.

If the approved new charges are to be implemented as approved, the homeowners, with the current monthly levy of N$771.09, will be charged N$2 182.43 on the monthly levy as a result.

Okahandja municipality last week held a meeting with the community of Osona, where the council informed the homeowners about the approved "abnormal" charges on the improvement and ground rate charges.

During the meeting, council explained to homeowners they were not being charged for the improvement rates on their properties, as the municipal valuation roll on the properties was not completed.

Further, Okahandja CEOAlfons Tjitombo, who attended the meeting with other senior officials at the town, said upon the completion of the valuation roll process, homeowners will be charged, and there shall be an increase in the rate and taxes or levy.

Upon the completion of the valuation roll process, Okahandja municipality instructed Osona Property Management Company (OPMC) to implement the charges of improvement rate and increase the ground rate charges for the two residential accounts, namely single and general residential, respectively.

Tjitombo yesterday said the latest valuation roll was done in 2003.

He explained, according to the valuation of rateable property within the local authority area, Section 66 of the Principal Act 23, (Act 23 of 1992 as amended), a Notice in the Gazette # 7361 of 15 October 2020 was placed.

"It is worth noting that another public notice was given in the newspaper on 4 June 2021 to obtain objections from 4 June 2021 to 25 June 2021. Section 69 of the Principal Act 23, (Act 23 of 1992 as amended) makes provision for objections against provisional valuation roll. Section 70 of the Principal Act 23 (Act 23 of 1992 as amended): the valuation court is required to hear any objection. The valuation roll was signed by the presiding officer (the Magistrate) on the 29th of November 2021. Further, a committee is in place to look into any of these complaints soonest," Tjitombo assured the aggrieved residents.

The homeowners' association wrote a letter to OPMC last week, expressing displeasure that the town council failed to consult them on the proposed and approval of improvement and ground rate charges.

"Thus, we are concluding that it is not normal nor easy to digest, with already increases everywhere in the basic services. The Osona Village homeowners' association would like to inform your good offices that we have joined hands with the community call to boycott the implementation of the received instruction highlighted above," homeowners complained to OPMC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

OPMC is a company of Osana property managers, who help homeowners buy and sell properties.

Therefore, OPMC is the body to regulate and impose new charges approved by Okahandja council on homeowners.

The homeowners are demanding the OPMC office halt the implementation instruction from Okahandja municipality on the new charges.

They also demand OPMC engages the Okahandja municipality on the position of the community in this matter.

Equally, the homeowners seek clarity on why the valuation roll was delayed, and how the valuation roll determines the improvement rate.

The issue of concern is what caused the increase in the ground rate, and why there is a huge difference in the improvement rates between the single and general residential houses.

The inconsistency in the improvement and ground rate among the sectional title schemes is also questioned.