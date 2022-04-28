Namibia: Mayor Drums Up Crayfish Festival Support

Lüderitz mayor Anne Marie Hartzenberg says as the main purpose of this year's Crayfish Festival will be that of serving and benefiting the town's community, they should turn up in big numbers to enjoy three days of fun and flair.

"We are very excited, and are really looking forward to the festival after being denied since 2019 to host it due to Covid-19," the mayor said. She observed that they (Lüderitz Town Council) initially planned to host a mini-event, but after receiving so much interest from the community. decided on holding a full, comprehensive festival.

"Through this auspicious intervention, we want our residents to benefit optimally through allowing them to rent stalls at the venues where they can sell their products," she emphasised.

Hartzenberg called on prospective small and medium enterprises' (SMEs) owners to concentrate more on preparing and selling traditional food and attire as a means to attract more customers.

SME stalls have been provided to applicants at an affordable rate of a once-off N$350 payment for the duration of the festival.

"Entrance at the gates will be free, except for the motor-racing, spins and gospel show," said the mayor.

As a means to boost these entrepreneurs, crayfish will be sold to them at a very low price. "The town council will sell it at an affordable, subsidised price of N$450 per box, with a limitation of five boxes per vendor," she explained. As a result thereof, the crayfish delicacies on offer will be affordable for the average customer.

The mayor further promised that those community members who decide to attend the festival will be spoiled with days filled with fun. "The town council plans to also cater for small children this time around, whilst the rest of the community can see out the spins, gospel show and beauty pageant during the event," she added. She furthermore gave the assurance that all existing Covid-19 health regulations will be strictly adhered to during the festival. "The prescribed social distancing and hand sanitising will be adhered to at all times, whilst the wearing of face masks will be a personal choice," said Hartzenberg.

They will likewise address the issue of corporate social responsibility after the completion of the festival through initiating projects from which the community can benefit at the end.

"Allow me also on this platform to express my gratitude towards the festival's organising committee and board for planning this event in such a short period of time," she said. The politician in addition thanked the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources for coming on board and supporting the event in kind, making it to become a reality. She then called on the community of Lüderitz, the rest of the country and those tourists attending the festival to support the SME owners selling their products during the event.