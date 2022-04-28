Namibia: Noa Tells MPs to Demand Accountability

Anti-Corruption Commission director general Paulus Noa this week implored members of the parliamentary committee on constitutional and legal affairs to demand accountability from government offices, ministries and agencies.

The committee is tasked as an oversight body to oversee the implementation by OMAs of the second National Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan 2021- 2025, which was developed in compliance with Article Five of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

The policy guarantees continuity in the fight against corruption and attaining the country's vision for a corruption-free Namibia through synergy and collaboration in encouraging participation and commitment by all stakeholders.

"Our goal as anti-corruption authorities should be to improve year-on-year. This is done through the exchange of good practices, strengthening of organisational structures and the development of anti-corruption strategic plans," Noa said while officiating at the 10th Peer to Peer Learning Alliance of Anti-Corruption Authorities' (ACAs) face-to-face workshop in the capital.

The three-day workshop which started on Tuesday is being attended by the African Union (AU) advisory board on corruption representative Martha Munthali; Ethics and ACC commissioner of Kenya, Alfred Mutweta Mshimba; and deputy director-general: inspectorate of government - Uganda, Patricia Achan.

The workshop, organised by the GIZ, also saw the attendance of the chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on constitutional and legal affairs Kletus Karondo, his deputy Paula Kooper and prosecutor general Martha Imalwa.

"As an oversight body, you have the responsibility of ensuring accountability at the national level. The secretariat of the strategy updates the committee on the progress done by institutions in implementing the strategy. "The committee, in return, must demand accountability from the respective OMAs and other public institutions where there is a lack of implementation progress. Joint efforts in the fight against corruption are critical to the elimination of corruption."

Noa said the importance of the benchmarking exercise workshop cannot be over-emphasised, as it creates a face-to face opportunity where member countries could learn from one another on issues related to the best methodologies of corruption prevention. "Corruption prevention is better than cure. Corruption is a global evil. Corruption erodes the moral fabric of society and damages the ethos of democratic governments," he stressed.

He added that corruption benefits a few individuals while being costly to larger society. It undermines democracy and the rule of law, leads to violations of human rights, distorts markets, and erodes the quality of life.

The African continent will not effectively implement the AU development programmes, particularly the aspirations encapsulated in Agenda 2063, unless the immediate focus is on effective governance through the strengthening of anti-corruption measures and respect for rule of law, he added.

Noa said millions of people on the continent are living in abject poverty, which is largely attributed to corruption and poor governance.

"As a continent, we have a common vision, that of eradicating corruption in our respective governing systems. Almost every African country is endowed with precious natural resources. Thus, African people deserve a better standard of living," he stated.