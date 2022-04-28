South Africa: Despite All SA's Achievements Since 1994, 'We Are Not Yet Where We Want to Be', Says Ramaphosa

27 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

South Africa has made great strides since the dawn of democracy in 1994 -- but it has fallen short of implementing many of the precepts of the Freedom Charter and there is much work to be done, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his Freedom Day speech.

The ruling ANC and the government face many challenges in eradicating poverty, unemployment, crime, gender-based violence and especially corruption, which has left many municipalities unable to deliver effective services.

This was the gist of the message in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Freedom Day address at Middelburg, Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

The President pointed out that Freedom Day signified that 28 years ago, when South Africa buried the apartheid regime, it gave birth to a new democratic country -- a democracy free of discrimination, where everyone is deemed equal, has the freedom to move without restriction and access to education, housing and electricity.

"Twenty-eight years ago, just before midnight on 23 April 1994, the old South African flag was lowered. This is a flag that for 66 years had been a symbol of repression, oppression, discrimination and segregation. Moments later the flag of the democratic SA was raised for the first time.

"On 27 April 1994, nearly...

