South Africa: Dear Politicians, Please Follow Scientists' Lead and Abandon Failed Ideas and Theories

27 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ismail Lagardien

Ismail Lagardien is a writer, columnist and political economist with extensive exposure and experience in global political economic affairs. He was educated at the London School of Economics, and holds a PhD in International Political Economy.

Unlike politicians, physicists don't cling to theories that have been proven to be wrong, catastrophic and destructive to societies across time and place. If the evidence does not support their theories, they simply discard them.

Writing a weekly column on South African and global political economy is a thrill ride. Society, the country, the world and all its institutions (more than just organisations) and everything that holds them together or tears them apart is gripping reading. The first three or four hours of my day always start with reading news from around the world; and there is always something new coming from almost anywhere in the world.

Then I switch to the latest developments in science, mainly in physics, astrophysics and astronomy. I really don't know much about these topics to speak or write about them with any confidence, but having just completed a hybrid-memoir I realise I should have included a section on how I wished that I could have had uninterrupted schooling...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X