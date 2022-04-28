South Africa: Dear Politicians, Please Follow Scientists' Lead and Abandon Failed Ideas and Theories

analysis

Ismail Lagardien is a writer, columnist and political economist with extensive exposure and experience in global political economic affairs. He was educated at the London School of Economics, and holds a PhD in International Political Economy.

Unlike politicians, physicists don't cling to theories that have been proven to be wrong, catastrophic and destructive to societies across time and place. If the evidence does not support their theories, they simply discard them.

Writing a weekly column on South African and global political economy is a thrill ride. Society, the country, the world and all its institutions (more than just organisations) and everything that holds them together or tears them apart is gripping reading. The first three or four hours of my day always start with reading news from around the world; and there is always something new coming from almost anywhere in the world.

Then I switch to the latest developments in science, mainly in physics, astrophysics and astronomy. I really don't know much about these topics to speak or write about them with any confidence, but having just completed a hybrid-memoir I realise I should have included a section on how I wished that I could have had uninterrupted schooling...