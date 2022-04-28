South Africa: Government Confirms an Alarming Decline in SA Tap Water Safety Checks

27 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

'You can't keep running a car if you don't look after it. It will break down and stop. The same is true for power stations or roads. If you don't maintain it, the potholes get worse and the road breaks apart ... Bang! Suddenly you hit the cliff and the entire asset collapses. I'm worried that our water supply systems in many parts of the country are heading in the same direction.' - Neil Macleod, former head of Durban's water and sanitation department.

Growing public concern about the safety of South Africa's tap water has been largely confirmed by the government's latest Blue Drop report, which reveals an alarming decline in water quality and management processes in several rural districts - as well as some of the country's larger towns and cities.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of municipalities were ranked at "critical risk".

Several municipalities across the country have been issued with "red notices" by the national Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and will have to warn residents to boil their water first if they want to drink it - because its safety can no longer be guaranteed.

While tap water in most major cities still appears to be...

