South Africa: Human Rights Watch's Ken Roth - 'SA Epitomises the Quest for Freedom, Even Though It May Not Be Perfect'

Ken Roth, who has led Human Rights Watch for almost three decades, announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from the post. During Roth's 29-year tenure at the top of the global watchdog, he has seen both progress and regression worldwide - and warns that the current greatest threat to human rights comes from autocrats who fear the will of the people.

Since Ken Roth took the helm of Human Rights Watch in 1993 there have been global achievements in the quest for freedom and democracy which once seemed unimaginable.

"South Africa epitomises that, in the transition from apartheid to a democratic government - even though it may not be perfect," Roth told Daily Maverick on Tuesday.

He points to "similar positive evolutions" in Latin America, other southern African countries, and "vigorous democracies" now functional in parts of Eastern Europe. But any mention of Eastern Europe inevitably leads to Ukraine, where recent events have forced the realisation of how precarious these democratic advances can suddenly seem in the face of external aggression.

Roth is the first to concede this.

Governments don't respect rights

"I have never believed that we are [globally] moving towards this paradise where people will respect...