South Africa: Klawer Boy's Murder - Court Orders Psychiatric Observation for Accused After Occult Activity Report

Chilling details of occult activities contained in a psychological assessment from Vredendal psychologist CWA van Zyl of how Daniel Smith, 56, allegedly killed 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk, have spurred the court to order that the accused be sent for a 30-day psychiatric observation.

The report compiled by Van Zyl was ventilated in the Klawer Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 26 April 2022, where the murder-accused made a brief appearance.

Smith is accused of murdering Jerobejin on Wednesday, 2 February 2022. Two days after Jerobejin went missing, his remains were found in a drain on the accused's property.

Smith face charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, defeating the administration of justice and failure to report an accident to the police. Western Cape National Prosecuting spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila indicated that more charges are likely to be added as the investigation continues.

During his first appearance on 7 February in the Klawer Magistrates' Court, defence lawyer Santie Human told the court that Smith has confessed to dismembering Jerobejin's body. Smith is expected to plead to the charges once the matter goes to trial.

Following the confession, Smith abandoned his bail bid, with Human issuing a statement claiming that he had been involved in occult...