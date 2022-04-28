South Africa: Executive Pay - the Dichotomy of a Dilemma

analysis

There is no story more headline friendly than the latest CEO pay outrage - and let's face it, there have been a lot of them. CEOs and their executive teams really earn frightening amounts compared to average South Africans, and there is just no excuse for it. It's honestly sickening.

More than half of the workforce in South Africa earns below R3,700 a month, and 4.6 million people don't even earn R2,500 per month. The monthly grocery bill for a family of five, eating basic food, is roughly R2,500. To see the millions upon millions that CEOs earn in this context; morally, it's just impossible to justify.

Or is it? Shareholders tend to take a harder-nosed approach, as they should since they own these companies. For shareholders, the question is not only societal fairness, but it's also a question of relative value. How much actual value do the people who are running the company really bring? If they deliver substantial returns, well, not only is that money worth paying, it's even worth paying from the point of view of poor South Africans who benefit, one hopes, in more and better paid jobs. Managerial excellence is a crucial part of a...