Namibia: Mostert to Be Tried for Escaping

Former judicial officer and fraud accused Walter 'Rooies' Mostert will be tried for escaping from custody in November last year.

According to Windhoek magistrate Ivan Gawanab, the court will hear the matter on 30 May.

The former magistrate is facing a charge of escaping from lawful custody when he allegedly mysteriously vanished after having been dropped off at the Auas Hills hospital in Auasblick on 5 November 2021.

During court proceedings, Mostert informed the court he will be conducting his own defence.

Thus, he will require disclosure from the prosecution so he may properly prepare for his defence.

Mostert is currently in police custody after he was re-arrested on 24 March while trying to enter Namibia from South Africa via the Noordoewer border post.

He is expected to go on trial in the Windhoek Regional Court for his second case on 4 June.

In his second case, Mostert will go on trial alongside co-accused Joyline Kambatuku, Eveline Meroro and Joram Salomo on charges under the Anti-Corruption Act and the Immigration Control Act, money laundering, extortion, fraud and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

The State is alleging the charges emanate from a period between 2012 and 2013 when Mostert worked in cahoots with his co-accused by assisting a South African family to obtain Namibian identity documents illegally.

He allegedly furnished the ministry of home affairs with false documents that members of that family and their parents had been born at Usakos.

In 2013, Mostert extorted N$90 000 from one Kosie Pieterse when he informed him his family member was arrested for overstaying in Namibia after the visa had expired, alleges the prosecution.

The prosecution is further alleging that Mostert fraudulently obtained another N$250 000 from Pieterse.

He allegedly told Pieterse the money would help with his application to acquire Namibian permanent residence.