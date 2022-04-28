South Africa: Molo Songololo Still Fights for Children's Rights 28 Years After Doing Its Bit for Section 28 of the Constitution

27 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

From the police officer handling a stolen car report to a radio talk show host, Molo Songololo's work with children and teenagers and its iconic magazine have made an impact -- and continues to do so.

'It's the 50-cent books we were waiting for. It was a real programme of democracy, teaching us our rights: I am a person, I am protected," recalls radio host Lester Kiewit of the Molo Songololo magazine that he helped distribute at the Kannemeyer Primary School in Grassy Park, Cape Town.

But it's the three-day 1997 trip to Robben Island with creative arts workshops and final-night performances that remains in his memory as a "most magical experience". Part of a children and democracy programme, the children came from the Cape Flats, townships and also from wealthy suburbs like Llandudno and Scarborough.

Twenty-five years after that outing as a 13-year-old, the memories remain vivid. It's the impact Molo Songololo has.

The young person-centred approach to empowerment and awareness and facilitating children to express themselves about what affects them continues today.

On 6 April, Molo Songololo was the South African participant in the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights global consultations -- led by two...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

