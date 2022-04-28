South Africa: Donations Stream in for Gift of the Givers' KZN Water Collection Drive

27 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tamsin Metelerkamp

The floods in KZN have left many people without water or exposed to sewage leakages because of damage to sanitation infrastructure. These donations will not only ensure access to drinking water in affected communities, but also enable cleaning and decontamination procedures in hospitals.

Over the past week, the Gift of the Givers Foundation has been collecting water at the Cape Town International Convention Centre for flood-affected communities in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The initiative, which began on Friday, 22 April, has already seen five trucks carrying about 129 kilolitres of water set off for KZN. A sixth truck was in the process of being loaded when Daily Maverick visited the site on Wednesday, 27 April - Freedom Day.

A group of Gift of the Givers representatives were hard at work outside the convention centre, packing and loading bottles. Every time a new vehicle pulled up outside the centre with donations, they would converge on it, cheering and singing. Throughout the morning, a steady stream of cars came through carrying 5-litre water bottles to contribute to the cause.

"It's about the spirit of ubuntu: people in Cape Town wanted to show their appreciation to KZN, to the point that Cape Town became KZN,"...

