South Africa: Global Fertiliser Price Increases Will a Cause Ripple Effect and Threaten Food Security - Seelan Gobalsamy, Omnia CEO

analysis

The consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have rippled across the world, affecting geopolitical relations, disrupting supply chains and spiking commodity prices.

Food shortages are another possible consequence. DM168 spoke to Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO of Omnia, which supplies fertiliser to the agriculture industry, to better understand the risks and opportunities for fertiliser suppliers and food producers in southern Africa.

What role does Omnia play in SA's agriculture and fertiliser market and how big a role player is the company in its respective markets?

Omnia Nutriology is a market leader in agriculture in southern Africa and supplies inputs (fertiliser and speciality products), analytical, advisory and technology solutions.

The division produces granular, liquid and speciality fertilisers and supplies anhydrous ammonia for direct application to the soil. These products are supplied to a broad customer base of farmers and other final users throughout southern Africa.

How much fertiliser does South Africa import relative to the amount the country produces?

South Africa imports about 80% of fertiliser consumed, some of which is utilised across various SADC [Southern African Development Community] markets.

If South Africa is a net importer of fertiliser, to what extent is the country affected by current global supply and demand imbalances?...