South Africa: Zuma's Strategy Designed to Grind Down the Prosecution - but SA's Robust Legal System Will Prevail

analysis

On any reasonable reading of Jacob Zuma's appeal papers, the chances of him succeeding are barely anything above zero. But that is not the point of the Stalingrad strategy. Its purpose is to wear down the prosecution and delay the consequences of criminal liability.

When Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen granted the postponement of former president Jacob Zuma's corruption trial, it marked the latest episode in a legal saga that started in the early 2000s. Zuma has used the law to effectively evade prosecution, never having to account for the crimes he is accused of.

Zuma's defence strategy with its postponements, appeals and other legal stratagems bears all the hallmarks of the Stalingrad strategy. It has given Zuma some success, but it cannot be sustained for much longer. He will inevitably have to face trial.

The Stalingrad strategy aims not to assert constitutional rights in good faith but to employ a series of legal tactics to frustrate and wear down the prosecution. The strategy often sits between two extremes. The one is a legitimate "first line" of defence where the accused person raises legal challenges in an attempt to protect their constitutional right to a fair trial as per...