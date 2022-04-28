Zimbabwe: Young Masvingo Entrepreneur Gets Top Gong for Fostering Education Development

The brains behind the fast-growing Masvingo-headquartered top school's stationery supplier Stationery World, Mr Glenn Tavarwisa has been recognised for his rising contribution in the growth of the education sector in the province after he won gold in the young executive of the year category at the recently held Megafest Awards at Great Zimbabwe Hotel.

Mr Tavarwira(30) the proprietor of Mega Mobile Systems trading as Stationery World was honoured as the Young Executive of the Year for 2021.

His company founded in 2015 has been growing in leaps and bounds after emerging from the rubble of a mobile phones and accessories venture to diversify into the supply of stationery in schools across the province.

Besides arguably being the top supplier of school stationery, Stationery World also supplies ICT gadgets to schools, a masterstroke which proved handy when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country's shores.

Stationery World now boasts a workforce of 10 permanent employees and three branches in Masvingo, Chiredzi and Zaka. They also supply sporting equipment to schools.

Speaking after his recognition at the Megafest Awards, the young entrepreneur said his vision is to make sure all schools particularly those in rural areas had access to ICT gadgets as the country angles for Vision 2030 when it is expected to have achieved upper-middle-income economy status.

"Since its inception in 2015 our company (Stationery World) has grown in leaps and bounds from a single branch in Masvingo City to three with new branches at Jerera in Zaka and Chiredzi Town," said Mr Tavarwisa.

"Our efforts are fueled by the desire to ensure rural communities are not left behind but also have equal access to ICT equipment, especially in schools which dovetail with President Mnangagwa's vision of not leaving anyone and any place behind."

The young businessman says lessons from Covid-19 had accentuated the need for education to increasingly become digital.

"Apart from the ICT gadgets, rural communities are also benefitting from quality affordable stationery thanks to Stationery World which is spreading its tentacles."

Mr Tavarwisa says going forward his firm is eyeing to further spread its tentacles to cover the length and breadth of the vast Masvingo province a development that will bring a dividend of more employment opportunities, particularly for the youth.

The young entrepreneur holds a degree in Marketing and Masters in Strategic Management.

Several other enterprising young people were honoured at the awards including Great Zimbabwe University Campus Radio Director Mr Golden Maunganidze who bagged the young director of the year award.