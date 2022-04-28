Nigeria: Ex-PDP Ministers List Age, Integrity As Criteria for Emergence of Party's Presidential Candidate

Abuja — Ahead of the May 28 and 29 presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and as presidential aspirants of the party intensify their consultations with statutory delegates, former ministers of the party said that age and integrity must play crucial role in determining the presidential candidate of the party

This is even as the forum identified faulty political recruitment process as the bane of development in the country over the years.

The former ministers from 1999 to 2015 spoke yesterday when the former Secretary of the government of the federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim officially notified them of his presidential aspiration.

Also, Anyim tasked the former ministers to ensure that the party adopts a proper political leadership solution for the purposes of exiting Nigeria out of it's political crisis.

The former senate president said that fixing political leadership is panacea to rescuing Nigeria from the present political crisis.

The former ministers who spoke through their leader and Dean of former ministers, Tanimu Turaki (SAN), who was a Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs insisted that the party must ensure that age and ability becomes the determinant factors in choosing the presidential flag bearer of the PDP in the coming national convention of the party.

He said as a result of leadership failure, Nigeria has not been able to take her rightful place in the comity of developed nations.

Nigeria, he said, needs a man with the energy and capacity to tackle the developmental needs of the people in 2023, stressing that the ex-Ministers, given their knowledge in the inner workings of government, would play a pivotal role on who becomes Nigeria's next President.

He said: "We need a person that is not very old. He (Anyim) has acquired sufficient experience and maturity and he is not also very young. So, he can relate with some of us that are young.

"We need somebody that has the courage to take decisive decisions because Nigerian needs a very strong and powerful president. We need a man of integrity, a person that will listen, a person that will be compassionate, a person that will show sympathy and empathy to Nigerians.

"The greatest problem we have had in this country is leadership failure because leadership has failed in this country and because the head of the fish is rotten; ultimately and quite invariably, the body of the fish will also be rotten.

"We have resolved that we must take special interest in what happens to our party in the build up to this election. We will play a very active role, we will liaise with the leadership of the party in selecting a credible candidate that will win election for us and win election for Nigeria and in the process, salvage Nigerians from the twin evils of hunger and poverty."

Turaki lauded Anyim's experience across the three arms of government, likening same to exactly what Nigeria needs to awake the giant in her.

"Between the experience you have gathered both from the legislative and executive arms of government and of course while you have never had the opportunity of heading or playing a pivotal role in the judiciary; your qualification as a senior lawyer now fills that gap and makes you one person that has the opportunity of gravitating and serving from both arms of government in this country," he added.

According to the ex-Ministers, time has indeed come for Nigerians to settle for a leader who has what it takes to make the country works, because, "never in our political history have we been so divided among different unimaginable lines. It is important that we go for a person that can build very strong bridges of friendship among the various divides."

Addressing the former Ministers, Anyim who was also a Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said his knowledge of public service places him at a vantage position to make Nigeria work for all.

According to Anyone. "When I worked as a civil servant, it was in two parastatals in the Presidency. I worked as President of the Senate, working along with the President to move the country forward.

"I worked as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the engine room of the Presidency. My experiences are cognate. I am not going to learn on the job; I am going to continue from where we stopped.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He pointed out that if Nigerians elect the wrong leader, the country will sink more deeper than she is today.

"Let me also say that today in Nigeria, we are concerned about things that are not going well. There is insecurity, there is economic downturn.

"The first commitment I want to offer Nigerians is to stand on the framework of consensus and reunite Nigerians and reduce mutual suspicion," he pledged, adding that "when we are able to redirect the nation on the path of unity and eliminate mutual suspicion, all of us will come together, pick the right hands based on competence and capacity and work together to refocus the economy, rescue the country and rebuild our society."

Present at the meeting were Elder Godsday Orubebe, Labaran Maku, Solomon Ewuga, Sanusi Dagash and Josephine Anenih.

Others include Ina Ciroma, Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, Osita Chidoka, Solomon Ewuga, Sola Akamode among others.